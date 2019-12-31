Constellation (DAG) Market Capitalization Tops $10.10 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Constellation has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

