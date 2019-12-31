Content Value Network Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $304,325.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

