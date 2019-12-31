Content Value Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324,754.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $324,754.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitForex and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

