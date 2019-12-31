Contrasting Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -56.79% -46.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and Caladrius Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Progyny presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.42, indicating a potential upside of 315.01%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Progyny.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and Caladrius Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $105.40 million 21.89 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences $35.28 million 0.74 -$16.17 million ($1.67) -1.50

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Summary

Progyny beats Caladrius Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

