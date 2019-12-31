Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.80 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.80.

NYSE:CLB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

