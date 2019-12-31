Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $39.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $75.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.0% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 371,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.