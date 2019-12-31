Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.39 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

