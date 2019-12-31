COS Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One COS token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, COS has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. COS has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $3,864.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.06072763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036293 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001303 BTC.

COS Token Profile

COS is a token. It launched on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,005,853 tokens. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. COS’s official website is coss.io.

COS Token Trading

COS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

