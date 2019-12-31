COS Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (COS)

COS (CURRENCY:COS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. COS has a market cap of $997,099.00 and approximately $3,923.00 worth of COS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COS token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COS has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.37 or 0.06012511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029890 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001220 BTC.

COS Token Profile

COS is a token. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. COS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,008,023 tokens. The Reddit community for COS is /r/COSSio. COS’s official website is coss.io. COS’s official Twitter account is @cosscrypto.

COS Token Trading

COS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COS using one of the exchanges listed above.

