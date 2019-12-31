Couchain (COU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,199.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Couchain has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a market cap of $7,199.00 and approximately $8,111.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.06042938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

