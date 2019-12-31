Cred Hits Market Cap of $12.70 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Cred has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $836,182.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, UEX, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox, Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, UEX, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

