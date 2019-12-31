Credits Achieves Market Cap of $13.68 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, WazirX, Mercatox and IDEX. Credits has a market cap of $13.68 million and $544,945.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene, WazirX, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

