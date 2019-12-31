Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 40.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $702,685.00 and $2,060.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00642111 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,429,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,263,260 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

