CryptoAds Marketplace 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,033.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 199.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 484.9% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $53,784.00 and $1,033.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

