Cryptocean Tops One Day Volume of $32,029.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $32,029.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

