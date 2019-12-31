Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $1.92

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00026592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $107.00 million and $2.09 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00190543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01333191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00121005 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

