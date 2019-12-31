Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.06045438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.