Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.02

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, AirSwap and YoBit. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, YoBit, Bibox, DDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

