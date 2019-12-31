Dale Elphinstone Purchases 3,481,063 Shares of Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) Stock

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) insider Dale Elphinstone bought 3,481,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,810,152.76 ($1,283,796.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About Engenco

Engenco Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services and products. It operates through Drivetrain, Centre for Excellence in Rail Training (CERT), Convair Engineering (Convair), Total Momentum, and Gemco Rail segments. The Drivetrain segment offers engine and powertrain maintenance, repair, and overhaul; power generation design and construction; and technical support, professional engineering, and training services, as well as new components and parts.

