Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,076.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Dana by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,978,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,323,000 after purchasing an additional 530,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dana by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,414,000 after purchasing an additional 270,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dana by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,097,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,767,000 after purchasing an additional 273,385 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 302,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

