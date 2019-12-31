DAO.Casino Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,895.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $24,895.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.73 or 0.88330979 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.