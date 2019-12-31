DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $812.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. In the last week, DAOstack has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $812.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

