Dash Green Price Tops $0.0007 (DASHG)

Dash Green (CURRENCY:DASHG) traded 44% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Dash Green has a total market cap of $1,710.00 and $4.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash Green has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. One Dash Green coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash Green alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023434 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000789 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Dash Green Coin Profile

Dash Green (DASHG) is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet. The official website for Dash Green is dashgreen.net.

Dash Green Coin Trading

Dash Green can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash Green should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash Green using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash Green and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.