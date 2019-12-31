Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,529.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $8,529.00 and $12,959.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL. The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

