DECOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $8,867.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,453,252 coins and its circulating supply is 26,053,301 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

