DEEX Market Capitalization Tops $724,575.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $724,575.00 and approximately $2,030.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031691 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003892 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000688 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

