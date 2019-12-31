Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN, Bitbns and Liquid. Dent has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and approximately $214,914.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, FCoin, IDEX, OKEx, Allbit, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, Radar Relay, WazirX, LATOKEN, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Cobinhood and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

