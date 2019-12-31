Dether (DTH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $150.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Dether has a total market capitalization of $192,701.00 and $150.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Dether has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.06045438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

DTH is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official website is dether.io. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.