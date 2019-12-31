Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

DTEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.26 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

