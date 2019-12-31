DEX (DEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.49 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $256,998.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.01350596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

