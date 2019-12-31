DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $86,789.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00575983 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001068 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,805,480 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

