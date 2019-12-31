DigitalNote Hits Market Cap of $3.71 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $6,267.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00620219 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002078 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001697 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

