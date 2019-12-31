Digiwage (WAGE) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $6,861.00 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00642203 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000256 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000887 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.