DigixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.76 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $35.76 million and $423,721.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for about $17.88 or 0.00247859 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Radar Relay, Cobinhood and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, AirSwap, Huobi, BigONE, IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Bitbns and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

