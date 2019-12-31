Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. 1,873,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,596. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,572,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,719 shares of company stock worth $8,427,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 259.1% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 163,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 117,617 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 337,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

