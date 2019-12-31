DomRaider Tops 24 Hour Volume of $507.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $523,917.00 and approximately $507.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider was first traded on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

