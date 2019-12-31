DopeCoin Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $210,665.00 and $3,274.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00578823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.