DraftCoin Trading Up 12% This Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $38,058.00 and $937.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

