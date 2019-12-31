Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0272

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Allcoin, Gate.io and Tidex. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $20,323.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.01369834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120800 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

