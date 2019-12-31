Dropil Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Dropil has a total market cap of $6.09 million and $230,317.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024105 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004570 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001351 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008959 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053535 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,562,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

