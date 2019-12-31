Dynamic Hits Market Cap of $587,691.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $587,691.00 and approximately $6,804.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,189.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.01803541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.36 or 0.02857207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00578766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00620230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00380938 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,864,275 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

