Eden (EDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Eden has a market cap of $2.15 million and $1.43 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.