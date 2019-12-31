Edge Price Reaches $0.0413 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Edge token can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Edge has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1,658.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.06011173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, KuCoin, OKEx, HitBTC, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

