EDRCoin Market Cap Achieves $66,179.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $66,179.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

