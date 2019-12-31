EDRCoin Price Hits $0.0223 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $65,242.00 and $280.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

