Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Achieves $34.50 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.50 million and approximately $98,042.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,942,378,764 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Bitbns and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

