Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $27,943.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $27,943.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.01804990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062760 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

