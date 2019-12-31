Elrond Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond's launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 18,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,184,166,667 tokens.

The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

