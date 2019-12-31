ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $818.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $8,451.00 and approximately $818.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

