Elysium (ELS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00583253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010223 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

